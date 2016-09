WILKES-BARRE — A woman was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Tammy Grochal, 24, was encountered at Rose Lane and Lanning Lane and found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

Charges have been filed.

