Police: Drugs found during traffic stop

Wilkes-Barre — A man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a patrol officer stopped Michael Kohl, 44, on the corner of South Empire Street and East Northampton Street for an equipment violation. The officer then found Kohl’s license to be suspended and, upon further investigation, found Kohl to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges have been filed.

By Times Leader staff