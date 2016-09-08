Police: Woman arrested for retail theft found with controlled substance

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Luzerne woman was arrested after she allegedly stole $105.89 worth of merchandise from Kmart in the Blackman Plaza.

At approximately 8:42 p.m., police arrested Michelle Shotwell, 22, after they say she stole over $100 worth of underwear and bras from the store.

Police said Shotwell was also found to be in possession of packets of suspected heroin and three hypodermic needles.

Charges were filed for retail theft, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as providing false identification to law enforcement.

By Times Leader staff