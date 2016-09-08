Police investigate disorderly conduct on South Empire Street

WILKES-BARRE — A woman reported a man aiming a firearm in the direction of her car Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 4:48 p.m., the woman reported she was traveling south on South Empire Street and, when she turned right onto Oakwood Lane, a black male in his early 20s was standing on the porch with what she believes was a firearm.

The woman reported the male waved the firearm around and pointed it in her direction. She then left the scene and called police from her home.

Police said unidentified neighbors reported seeing several black males at the residence playing with pellet guns.

By Times Leader staff