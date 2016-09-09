Police: Man ‘out of mind’ at casino

PLAINS TWP. — A Lake Ariel man was “out of his mind” at Mohegan Sun Pocono casino and was charged with public drunkenness, according to police.

According to a police report:

Alexander Groeger was running around the casino at 1 a.m. Friday, threatened security with a knife and was being restrained when police arrived. The male continued to struggled and was tased by police.

Police then located a knife in Groeger’s possession.

He was transported to a local hospital, but he fled the ambulance and was not located.