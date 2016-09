WILKES-BARRE — A woman left the scene of an accident with her dog due to her inebriated state, police said.

According to police:

Erika Schneider, 33, crashed her car at 10:23 a.m. Thursday near East Main and Dillon streets. Police found Schneider with her dog, and sh admitted she was driving.

Her blood alcohol level was .106 percent. Charges were filed.