WILKES-BARRE — Police arrested Patrick Burkoski, 40, early Saturday morning on allegations he assaulted his girl friend.

According to police, the victim, 45 and also of Wilkes-Barre, reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend, and officers observed injuries consistent with her story. Burkoski was arrested on a charge of simple assault and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility until arraignment.