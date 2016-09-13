Hazleton man charged after month-long heroin investigation

HAZLETON — Hazleton Police Narcotics unit arrested Michael Percival Shirley, 23, of 60 E. 6th St., after a month-long heroin investigation.

According to police, Shirley delivered heroin on two separate occasions and was taken into custody Monday evening. While searching Shirley’s vehicle, officers found a spray can of WD-40 with a false bottom that concealed approximately 195 packets of heroin and 15 packets of crack cocaine.

Shirley was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance(heroin), one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine) and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Shirley was arraigned by Magistrate Joseph Zola and remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.