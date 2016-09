WILKES-BARRE — City police were able to use video surveillance to locate a thief who stole three cell phones.

Police say Clinton Cole, 54, was burglarizing a home a Meyers Court.

The neighbors, Cody Petcavage, Ethan Hasenzahl and Cooper Califano, confronted Cole and later called police.

He was arrested by police and then released on $25,000 unsecured bail.