Suspect in 2015 Greater Nanticoke Area burglary arrested

NANTICOKE — Wilkes-Barre City police arrested Alberto Carlos Matias on Wednesday for his participation in the Jan. 26, 2015, burglary of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

According to police, Matias, 20, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in the robbery of the school where $5,000.00 in cash, a computer, an overhead projector, and checks were stolen.

Matias was charged burglary, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, corruption of minors and related counts.

He is being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Donald Whittaker.