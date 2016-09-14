Five charged with theft in Hanover Twp. and Nanticoke headed to county court

NANTICOKE — Five people charged in connection with a string of thefts in the city and Hanover Township waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Jonathan Williams, 19, of Wilkes-Barre Township, Donald Jason Kinney, 19, of Newport Township, and Nanticoke residents Jamie Saldana Sr., 37, Barbara Saldana, 43, and Jamie Saldana Jr., 19, will now have the charges they face read in Luzerne County court.

Nanticoke police say surveillance footage identified Williams and Kinney as the individuals who burglarized a residence in the 300 block of East Washington Street July 10.

Police say the duo visited the home consistently between the hours of 4 and 8 a.m.that day.

The stolen property was later recovered in the 200 block of Welles Street, police said. The Welles Street home also contained property from five other burglaries, including three at Parkway Storage, Hanover Township, a construction site on Dundee Road, Hanover Township and a home on East Ridge Street, Nanticoke.

A second search warrant served at 206 Welles St. in Nanticoke resulted in the seizure of cash, marijuana and a stolen handgun, as well as the arrest of the three Saldanas.

Williams faces one felony count each of burglary criminal trespassing and theft; whereas, Kinney faces one felony count each of burglary, aiding a criminal conspiracy and trespassing.

The senior Saldana faces one felony count each for burglary, aiding a conspiracy and receiving stolen property, Barbara Saldana faces one charge of felony receiving stolen property, and Saldana Jr.,for one felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.

The Saldanas, Kinney and Williams will have their formal arraignment in December in Luzerne County court.

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]