HANOVER TWP. — A Lee Park woman was arrested by township police for being wanted in New Jersey.

According to police, Dia Singletary, of Lee Park Avenue, was arrested after police were informed she is wanted by the Camden County (N.J.) Sheriff’s Office for violation of her probation.

Singletary was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey for being a fugitive from justice and is lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.