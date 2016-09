WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A city man was charged with disorderly conduct after throwing merchandise from a motorized cart.

Police said WalMart store loss prevention officers observed Daymian Luke McEvoy Pape, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, throwing merchandise from his cart. Pape yelled derogatory comments at loss prevention and told them he would beat them up.

Pape was charged with a summary count of disorderly conduct by township police.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Wilkes-Barre-Township-Police-2.jpg