WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A New York woman was arrested after she allegedly stole from WalMart.

According to police, Dorcas Akarume, 20, of Yonkers, N.Y. was arrested at 11 a.m. Saturday after shoplifting $77.14 worth of cosmetic items.

She was cited with a summary count of retail theft and then released, police say.

