WILKES-BARRE — Two people were charged for violating a city ordinance.

According to police, Phillip Gilroy, 58, of Nanticoke, and Holly Brill, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, were found in Nesbitt Park at 11:54 p.m. Saturday. They were violating a city ordinance by being present in a city park after darkness.

Police said the two were found inside a parked vehicle.

Citations were filed.

