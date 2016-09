PLAINS TWP. — Township police were called to a report of suspicious people inside a vehicle.

According to police, they found Wayne Kastelein, of Pittston, who was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department, in a vehicle at 101 E. Mountain Boulevard.

Kastelein was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

