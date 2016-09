PLAINS TWP. — After asking people for money, two men were arrested at a local gas station.

According to police, Carl Elgin, of Swoyersville, and Brian Cupano, of Exeter, were at Sheetz on state Route 315 at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, asking people for money.

Upon a check of their names, police found them to be wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear in court.

Both men were transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.