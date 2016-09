PLAINS TWP. — A man was cited with harassment and public drunkenness after fighting with a land owner.

According to township police, Ronald Lynch, of Plains Township, was allegedly stealing peppers at 5:38 p.m. Friday on a farm in the area of Roberts Street.

The farm owner confronted Lynch, who became aggressive and struck the owner with a coffee mug, police said.

