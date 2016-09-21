Wilkes-Barre teen charged with stealing $400 from woman on Brown Street

WILKES-BARRE — A city teen was charged with theft on Saturday.
Police said a 24-year-old woman reported at 12:19 p.m. that Kevin Dawson, 18, stole $400 on Brown Street.
Dawson was charged with theft and arraigned before District Judge John Hasay.
Unable to post a percentage of $2,500 bail, Dawson was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await his preliminary hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 4 before District Judge Rick Cronauer.
