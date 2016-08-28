Sara Alison Hoegen and Jacob Greco Latcham engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Francis J. Hoegen, Kingston, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Sara Alison, to Mr. Jacob Greco Latcham, son of Mr. and Mrs. George G. Latcham, Beeville, Texas.

Sara is the granddaughter of the late Christine Jeffrey McLaughlin and the late Thomas V. McLaughlin, Wilkes-Barre and the late Peter and Maureen McGovern Hoegen, Kingston Township. She is also a step-granddaughter of Nancy Hagan McLaughlin, Plains.

Jake is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. John Greco, North Carolina; the late Mrs. Joan Lovelace, Beevillle, Texas and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick C. Latcham, Jr., Beeville, Texas.

The bride-to-be is a 2012 graduate of Fairfield University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history and French, with dual minors in women’s gender and sexuality studies, as well as religious studies. Sara is currently pursuing a Master of Science in education degree, with a focus on educational technology, at Johns Hopkins University School of Education. She will graduate in May 2017. Sara is currently employed as an upper school instructor at Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in Houston, Texas.

The prospective groom graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2009, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in management. In 2013, Jake received his Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. He is a venture principal at Schlumberger Limited in Houston, Texas.

The couple will exchange vows at Most Holy Trinity Church in East Hampton, New York, in October 29.