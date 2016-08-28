Tiffany Marie Gergel and Joshua Brakefield announce their engagement

George and Donna Gergel, Shavertown, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Tiffany Marie to Joshua Brakefield, son of David and Bonnie Brakefield, Trucksville.

The bride-to-be is a 2005 graduate of Dallas High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary and early childhood education from King’s College in 2009. She continued her education and received her masters degree in education from King’s College in 2013. Tiffany is employed as a kindergarten teacher at the Lancaster County Primary School in Virginia.

The groom-to-be is a 2003 graduate of Dallas High School and attended Penn State University. Joshua is employed at Hunting and Ingalls Industries, Newport News, Virginia, as a welding instructor.

Tiffany Marie is the granddaughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sheperis, Wyoming and the late John and Mary Gergel, Shavertown.

Joshua is the grandson of the late George and Ruth Kanarr, Shavertown; the late Joan Adams, West Pittston and the late Charles Brakefield, Florida.

The couple will exchange vows in June 2017 at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Kingston.