Holly Ann Savner and George Alan Szacska Jr. announce their engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Paul M. Savner, of Mountain Top, announce the engagement of their daughter Holly Ann to George Alan Szacska Jr., son of Mr. George Alan Szacska Sr. and Ms. Cindy Szacska, both of Lehighton.

Holly Ann is the granddaughter of the late Eleanor and Raymond Savner Sr., of Mountain Top and the late Dorothy and Lawence A. Marini Sr., Wilkes-Barre Township.

George is the grandson of Eleanor and George Ale Szacska, Lehighton and Mrs. Carol German, Lehighton; as well as the late Robert German, Lehighton.

The bride-to-be is a 2008 graduate of Crestwood High School. She will graduate in the spring from East Stroudsburg University with a bachelors degree in biology. She is currently working as a veterinarian technician in Mount Pocono.

The prospective groom is a 2004 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.

He currently works as a foreman for UGI in the Bethlehem area.

The couple will take their vows in June 2017 surrounded by family and friends.