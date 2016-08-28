Kandace Keefer engaged to William Cornelsen

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Keefer proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, Kandace Keefer, to William Cornelsen.

The bride-to-be is native of Swoyersville and has a sister Kelsey Keefer of West Wyoming. She is the granddaughter of Robert Hagenbach and the late Bernadeen Hagenbach, Shavertown and Barbara Keefer, Columbus, Georgia and Jake Keefer, Drums.

Kandace is a 2005 graduate of Bishop O”Reilly and 2009 graduate of Cabrini Collage, Radnor. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in both English and communications. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and was a member of the honors program. She is currently studying finance at Colorado State University and works for Summit County Colorado Communications.

Mr. Cornelsen is a native of Cleo Springs, Oklahoma and is the son of Bill and Ginny Cornelsen, Cleo Springs, Oklahoma. He is the grandson of the late Edsel and Merry Cornelson, Fairview, Oklahoma and the late Russel and Letha Keith, Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Will is a graduate of Fairview High School and Northwestern State University. He is currently a senior property manager at Copper Mountain Resort.

The couple was engaged in February 2015 and will exchange vows Sept. 18, 2016 at the couples favorite ski resort and home, Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado. The ceremony will be officiated by Richard Hagenbaugh, great-uncle of the bride-to-be.