Sara Elizabeth Farrey and Seth Hugo Kelso engagement

Together with their families, Sara Elizabeth Farrey and Seth Hugo Kelso announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dawn and Herbert Meeker Jr., Harvey’s Lake. She is the granddaughter of Janice Gonda, Wilkes-Barre, the late John M. Gonda Jr., Hanover and Thomas Farrey Sr., Charleston, South Carolina.

She is a graduate of Lake- Lehman High School and graduated with a degree in art education from Kutztown University. She is currently employed by Wakelon Elementary School in Zebulon, North Carolina, as their elementary art teacher.

The prospective groom is the son of Cindy Valderama-Shaw, Hunlock Creek and Mark Kelso, Philadelphia. He is the grandson of Julie Valderama and the late Dr. Hugo Valderama, West Chester and the late Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Kelso.

He is a graduate of Lake Lehman High School and a Marine Corp veteran. He graduated from Wake County Community College with a degree in welding and is currently employed as a welding fabricator in Raleigh, North Carolina.