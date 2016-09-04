Sarah Elise Quinn and Wayne Michael Segar engagement

Sarah Elise Quinn and Wayne Michael Segar, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Christopher and Ann Quinn, Somerset, New Jersey. She is the granddaughter of Joanne Quinn and the late James Quinn, Slingerlands, New York and the late Victor and Regina Chesnes of Hartford, Connecticut.

The prospective groom is the son of Wayne and Kathleen Segar, Bear Creek Township. He is the grandson of Michael G. and Jeanne Gildea, Plains Township and the late Peter and Marie Segar, Plains.

Sarah is a graduate of Franklin Township High School, Somerset, New Jersey and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business and technology and a Master’s of Science degree in management from Stevens Institute of Technology in 2015. She is employed by DST Systems.

Wayne is a 2006 graduate of Coughlin High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in information management technology and finance from Syracuse University in 2010. He is employed by Dynatrace Ruxit in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The couple will exchange vows on Sept. 24 in Morristown, New Jersey.