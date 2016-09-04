Autumn Gramigna and Jason Homza engagement

Autumn Gramigna and Jason Homza, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Michael and Nanine Gramigna, Scranton. She is a graduate of Scranton High School and received a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Marywood University. She is currently pursing a Juris Doctor degree at Drexel University School of Law. Upon graduation, she will begin her employment as an associate with Reed Smith LLP in Philadelphia.

The groom-to-be is the son of Joseph and Joanne Homza, Kingston. He is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and served an enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received a bachelor’s degree in earth and environmental science and a master’s degree in education from Wilkes University. He taught science in the Scranton School District and is currently pursing a doctor of medicine degree at The Commonwealth Medical College.

The couple will exchange vows in November 2016 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton, with a formal reception to follow at Glen Oak Country Club.