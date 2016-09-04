Elizabeth Bullions and Richard White engagement

Elizabeth Bullions and Richard White, together with their families, are delighted to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. The couple were engaged near the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy, while vacationing during the summer of 2015.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Robert and Barbara Bullions, Wyoming; the granddaughter of the late Mary and Samuel Bullions, West Pittston and the late Antoinette and Raymond Mackey, Wyoming. She is a 2003 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and received a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising with a concentration in marketing from IUP in 2007. She is employed by Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre.

The groom-to-be is the son of Leo and Deborah Monelli, West Pittston and the grandson of Rose Mary and the late Leo Monelli, Hughestown and Charlotte and the late Paul Weiss, West Pittston. He is a 2002 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and received an associate’s degree in broadcast communications and journalism from Luzerne County Community College in 2006. He later attended Penn State University and received a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is employed by Benco Dental, Pittston.

The couple will exchange vows locally in October 2016. A reception will follow to celebrate the newlyweds where there will be much rejoicing.