Joseph S. DeCesaris and Emily Henderson wedding

Joseph S. DeCesaris, Shavertown and Emily Henderson, Shavertown, were united in marriage Aug. 21, 2016 at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Joseph is the son of Joseph J. and Kathie DeCesaris and Emily is the daughter of Renee Stair-Ortiz.

Joseph Kolakowski, Long Island, New York, officiated the private ceremony.

The groom is a 2005 graduate of Lake Lehman High School and is employed by Rent-A-Center, where he is a store manager.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of Coughlin High School. Emily is employed by Manpower as a staffing specialist.

They will honeymoon in late September to Niagara Falls, Canada.