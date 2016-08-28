Local authors, local books: Tales of life and love, wild horses, labor unrest and a quite mind

For some writers, Northeastern Pennsylvania has been the inspiration for a wide variety of topics.

Here’s a look at some books written by local authors or books which have a Northeastern Pennsylvania hook.

“Roman Crazy”

Author: Nina Bocci (with Alice Clayton)

Hometown: Plains, where she currently resides

Page count: 336

Publisher: Gallery Books

Author’s local connection: Bocci’s real last name is Cinti. She was born and raised in Plains, where she still lives with her family. Her brother, Cheto, is the Coughlin football coach and is one of the town commissioners. Nino, Cinti’s other brother, coaches for the Plains Yankees and the Coughlin Jr. Crusaders. Nina Cinti graduated from Coughlin High School and was very involved in community programs and sports at King’s College. She said she loves living in Plains.

About the book: Avery Bardot is reeling from her upcoming divorce and decides to leave her life in Boston behind to seek a fresh start in Rome. When her best friend, Daisy, throws her a welcome party, she is thrown into the path of Marcello Bianchi, the man who got away from her years before. “Roman Crazy” celebrates friendship, romance and the fabulous culture of Rome from the food to the architecture. Avery examines what it means to have a second chance and whether she is prepared to give up her life in America forever.

Buy it: www.barnesandnoble.com, www.amazon.com

Upcoming book signings: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Barnes & Noble at the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre.

“The Wild Ones: The Legacy of Wild Horse Annie”

Author: Corky Scranta

Hometown: Cunningham Valley outside of Hazleton

Current location: Tunkhannock

Page count: 43

Publisher: BookLogix

Author’s local connection: Scranta attended Misericordia University and her husband grew up in NEPA.

About the book: “The Wild Ones” is a photographic tabletop book focusing on the Virginia Range Mustangs. The horses were once under the protection of the wild horse Annie law, which Scranta highlights in the book, as well as current animal rights issues. The text is accompanied by Scranta’s photos of the wild horses. A percentage of the book’s proceeds will benefit horse sanctuaries. Scranta and her husband, Bernie, live in Tunkhannock with two rescue horses of their own, Milegros and Miles.

Buy it: www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com or www.corkyscranta.com

“Labor Unrest in Scranton”

Authors: Margo L. Azzarelli and Marnie Azzarelli

Hometown: Scranton, where they currently reside

Page count: 144

Publisher: Arcadia Publishing

Authors’ local connection: Margo Azzarelli has written four books focusing on Lackawanna County, all part of Arcadia’s “Images of America” series. Marnie Azzarelli worked with her mother, Margo, to produce “The Bristol,” a local history play.

About the book: “Labor Unrest in Scranton” highlights a dispute between miners and coal company owners in Scranton, which came to a head in August 1877. The hundred day strike that followed led to a victory for the miners where they earned higher wages, a shorter workday and better working conditions. The initial dispute laid the groundwork for the 1902 Anthracite Coal Strike Commission hearings, which took place in Scranton. Clarence Darrow, the famous lawyer, fought for the rights of the workers. Scranton was a focal point for labor activity during this dramatic period of American history.

Where people can buy it: www.amazon.com

“Eastern Wisdom Western Soul”

Author: Richard Singer

Hometown: Wilkes-Barre

Current location: Plains

Page count: 200 pages

Publisher: Devorss & Co.

Author’s local connection: Singer was born and raised in NEPA. After a seven-year stretch of living in the Cayman Islands, he is currently living in Plains.

About the book: In the author’s own words: “Spiritual enlightenment from the Far East has taught the world that true happiness and peace come from within—a wisdom that transcends time and boundaries. As each new generation struggles to find happiness in an ever-changing world overrun by technology and media, few take the inward path to deep, long-lasting peace.” Singer, a psychotherapist, has studied hundreds of Eastern-based writings and given them new life in today’s world for people looking to apply this wisdom to the stressful and frustrating aspects of the 21st century.

Buy it: www.amazon.com

Upcoming book signings: Singer will speak at the National Addiction Recovery Walk on Sept. 3 at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Books will be available to be purchased and signed. The first 100 registered walkers will receive a free copy of “Eastern Wisdom Western Soul.”

Tales of life and love, wild horses, labor unrest and a quite mind

By Dorothy Sasso On the Books