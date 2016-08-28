On the Books: In ‘Watchers,’ Koontz develops creatures as main characters

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned that I’d read a list of book recommended for people who enjoy Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” of which I am a huge fan. Dean Koontz’s “Watchers” was on the same list. I’d never read a Dean Koontz novel before, but was under the impression he gets mocked for being sort of a Stephen King-lite author.

Despite that, I found myself really enjoying “Watchers.” The book follows Travis Cornell, dealing with his depression after the loss of his wife a few years earlier. He goes out into the canyons where he grew up to shake off his mood when he comes across a dog, a golden retriever, who seems terrified of something out in the woods.

The two flee together, and Travis ends up taking in the dog. It isn’t long before he realizes that the dog is exceptional intelligent. And also very scared.

At the same time, Nora Devon is a recluse who rarely ventures outside of her home since the death of her aunt, who terrorized her childhood. A chance encounter with Travis and the dog works to bring her out of her shell and sends Nora and Travis toward romance.

Meanwhile, federal agents are tracking the dog, who escaped from a scientific laboratory that was genetically engineering animals in order to make weapons out of them. Agents are also tracking another enhanced creature, one who represents true evil in the same way the dog embodies pure goodness. The creature, known as the Outsider, leaves behind a trail of horrifically murdered bodies, all with missing eyes.

The final main character is Vince Nasco, a professional assassin who is on the trail of the dog, wanting to sell him for the highest price he can get.

Initially Travis and Nora know nothing about the Outsider or the danger they are in, having taken in the dog. They simply want to learn how to communicate with the creature, that they name Einstein. The dog has all the characteristics of what makes dogs such great pets. He’s loyal and lovable. He’s also incredibly intelligent, due to the genetic engineering used to create him. Einstein’s perfection is what drives the Outsider to its murderous rage. The Outsider will stop at nothing to get rid of the dog, which, of course, puts Travis and Nora in harm’s way.

I thoroughly enjoyed “Watchers.” It’s a fast-paced thriller that grips the reader from the get go and keeps you reading with lots of twists and turns. The best part of the book is the dog, who really becomes a full blown character in his own right. Koontz does a great job of making him feel like a main character. He also paints the Outsider in a sympathetic light, despite his violent actions.

This book has it all: action, romance, government experiments gone wrong, the power of love and hope. It’s another great beach or vacation read to enjoy in the last couple of weeks of summer.

‘Watchers’ is a fast-paced thriller which covers a lot of intriguing ground for readers. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_watchers.jpg ‘Watchers’ is a fast-paced thriller which covers a lot of intriguing ground for readers.

By Dorothy Sasso On the Books

‘Watchers’ Author: Dean Koontz Page Number: 624 Publisher: Berkley Rating: ♦♦♦♦