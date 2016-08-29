Dance Theatre of W-B offers master classes

Downtown Arts will host a series of master classes celebrating, Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s 10th anniversary.

The first one will be Sept. 3, with a morning, modern dance session taught by Catherine Schaeffer from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon, ballet and lyrical dance session taught by Lauren Timek and Raphael Cooper of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre faculty from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Schaeffer, who recently relocated to Northeastern Pennsylvania, has danced with a dozen professional modern dance companies, working with renowned choreographers in New York City, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Phoenix. Her expertise spans all areas of modern dance from classical styles to contemporary contact improvisation and dance sciences.

As a dance professor, she has taught for Mercyhurst College, Dickinson College, and developed the bachelor of fine arts degree in dance at Valdosta State University.

The master class is open to all intermediate and advanced dancers, age 10 and older, and will be held at the Downtown Arts building, 47 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Cost is $20. To register, call 570-332-7817 or respond on the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s Facebook page.