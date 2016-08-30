To your health: Take a minute and check for ticks

In most of our region, the weather was fantastic last weekend. I hope that you and your family had a chance to get outside, get some fresh air, stretch a little and be active. Remember though, whether you’re camping, spending a late summer night by a fire or hiking in the mountains, there’s a good chance that, if you’re in Pennsylvania, you’re in tick country.

Blacklegged ticks, or deer ticks, which can carry Lyme disease, can be found throughout the state primarily in wooded areas.

Lyme disease, named for Lyme, Connecticut, is a tick-borne infectious illness that can affect the joints, heart and nervous system if it’s not treated early enough.

When you return from being in or near a wooded area, it’s best to check for ticks within an hour or two. Taking a shower or bath is one way to easily check. Take care in removing clothing that could also carry ticks. If you find one, remove it using fine-tipped tweezers, rather than squeezing it or pulling it off your skin with your fingers. Most pet supply stores have handy little devices to make the removal easy.

It’s important to realize that getting bitten by a tick doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll contract Lyme disease. It typically takes 36-48 hours for Lyme disease to be transmitted from an attached, infected tick to a human.

If you remove the tick within this timeframe, you’re much less likely to get Lyme disease. However, it’s a good idea to watch for signs and symptoms of Lyme disease just in case.

The early signs of Lyme disease are somewhat similar to flu symptoms: you might feel feverish, have a mildly elevated temperature or have the chills, along with aches and fatigue. However, what sets Lyme disease apart from the flu is a pink-red bull’s-eye rash that typically appears about anywhere from three to 30 days after a bite.

Most people with Lyme disease get this bull’s-eye-shaped rash that gets bigger over time. If you notice this rash, it’s time to visit your doctor.

If you don’t see a rash within a few weeks, you might notice other symptoms like a drooping of muscles in your face called Bell’s palsy, severe headaches or a stiff neck, continued bone, joint or muscle pain, an irregular heart beat, dizziness or shortness of breath.

When Lyme disease is caught in the early stages, it’s treated with antibiotics.

If it’s caught early, Lyme disease is typically treatable and you’ll make a full recovery within a few weeks. However, in a small percentage of people, symptoms of Lyme disease can last six months or longer. We all know someone who can tell a horror story that they relate to Lyme, but really, that severe, life-altering situation is uncommon.

The best defense against Lyme disease is prevention. To avoid tick bites in the first place, wear pants and long sleeves if you’re taking a hike in a wooded area. Real outdoor pros tuck the cuffs

of their pants into their socks. Stick to the center of the trail, away from bushes and shrubs. Finally, treat your exposed skin and clothing with a repellent that contains DEET or permethrin.

The long Labor Day weekend is a great time to get outside and move. Please take advantage of the many options our beautiful region offers for healthy outdoor family activities. Don’t be afraid of ticks and Lyme disease, but be smart.

Alfred Casale To Your Health

By Alfred Casale To Your Health