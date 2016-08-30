What’s Up, NEPA?/Senior News

EXETER: The Cosmopolitan Senior Citizens Club is sponsoring a casino trip to Sands Casino Thursday, Sept. 8. Pickups are in Exeter and Pittston. Club membership is not required. Call Johanna at 570-655-2720 for reservations and information.

KINGSTON: Kingston Active Adult Center, 335 Third Ave., will host AARP driver safety classes 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, for new participants. Both sessions required for insurance credit. $15 for current AARP members, $20 for non-members. Call 570-287-1102 to pre-register, space is limited.

LUZERNE: Home Instead Senior Care is hosting Alzheimer’s and Dementia Family Caregiver Workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at their facility, 269 Bennett St. There is no charge and reservations for a seat can be made by calling 570-714-4260.

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES: Senior Farmers Market vouchers are still available for eligible senior in these counties who have not yet received vouchers. Call Rhonda Adams at Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne/Wyoming Counties, 570 822-1158 for information.

Each “eligible” senior will get four $5 vouchers ($20) for purchase of Pennsylvania grown fresh fruits and vegetables from a participating farmer’s market stand.

To be eligible you must be at least 60 or turn 60 this year, have two forms of ID, live in Luzerne or Wyoming counties and meet the 2016 household total income requirements: One person, $21,978; two people, $29,637; three people, $37,296.

Assisted living, nursing home or convent residents does not qualify.

MOUNTAIN TOP: The Mountain Top Senior Club to meet at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13 and 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Route 309.

A trip is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Hollywood Casino, Hershey.

A trip to the October festival is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, to see “Ace in the Hole” for dinner and a show in Wayne, New Jersey.

Seats are still available for both trips. For trip information, please call Otto, 570-407-0056. For general club information call Grace, 570-474-0250. New members 50 years and older are welcome.

PITTSTON: The Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., is offering an AARP Smart Driver’s 4- hour Refresher Course from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the center. Cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Check with your insurance carrier for a possible 5% discount on auto insurance upon completion, if 55 or older. Class size is limited, pre-registration is necessary.

A few seats remain for a day trip to the Sands Casino on Thursday, Nov. 3. Cost is $26 with $20 in free play and $5 food voucher.

For further information contact Connie Kokinda at the Center.

PLAINS TWP.: Plains Senior Citizens Project Head is planning a trip to the Pines Dinner Theatre, Allentown, Thursday, Dec. 15. Dinner, play and transportation is $70.The play is the “The Miracle of Christmas.”

The bus leaves at 10 a.m. from St. Peter and Paul Church and arrives back at 6 p.m.

Contact Mike Boncheck at 570-823-2871 for reservations.

SWOYERSVILLE: The Swoyersville Senior citizens will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Elizabeth Ann Church social hall. President Liz Zdanciewicz will preside.

WILKES-BARRE: The Lee Park Senior Center is closed Monday for Labor Day.

Flu shots will be administered at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by Superior Health.

A special lunch will be served Friday, Sept. 9, to celebrate Grandparent’s Day.

a Cognitive Skills Game will be played at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, by the Guardian Center.

A Fall Prevention Presentation will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, by Golden Living.

WYOMING/W.WYOMING: The Wyoming, West Wyoming Senior Citizens met at St. Monica”s Parish Hall.

The fifty-fifty winners were Frank Perfinski, Theresa Alexander and JoAnn Kwasny.

The bingo jackpot was won by Theresa Kennedy.

The next meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 6. Bakers are Frank Perfinski and Olga Mizin.

New members are always welcomed and residency is not required.