The Beer Meister: A wedding that went Yards

I attended a wedding reception held at the Yards Brewery two weekends ago. It was the wedding for a family friend, Kaitlyn and her husband Brian. Kaitlyn has been friends with my eldest son, Jimmy, since high school. The bride and groom exchanged vows at the end of the Race Street Pier in Philadelphia.

Once we checked into our hotel, Mrs. Meister and I met Jimmy and his girlfriend, Manuela, at the Hilton’s Rope & Anchor Bar and Kitchen. I ordered a Yards Brawler. After about two hours and a few Brawlers, it was time to get ready for the wedding. My wife put on a very nice black dress while I adorned my suit and tie.

When the Uber arrived, we stepped outside and a blast of heat hit us. I looked at my weather app on my phone; it was 98 degrees with a real-feel of 112. I was mentally preparing myself for the next few hours wearing a suit in the sweltering heat.

Thank goodness it was a short ceremony. There was little talk, very few speeches, two “I do’s” and a “you may kiss the bride.” We grabbed another Uber to Yards Brewery.

When we arrived, I was surprised to see a small, old brick building with hand-painted pictures on the walls. In my mind I expected a larger newer structure with fancy lighted signs. When you enter the front door, you are in their tasting room. It has several tables and a bar that sits about 25 to 30 people. All taps pour Yards products. Many are available on the open market, but I eyed one I had not seen: Yards Extra Special Ale.

Sight: I saw a nice clear, dark amber and brown color with an off white tannish head of about two fingers thick. The color had a slight reddish hue. The head disappeared rather quickly but left some pockets on the surface.

Smell: As I lifted my glass, I smelled caramel, maybe toffee, and toasted malts up front with a slight floral aroma and toasted nuts. I thought I smelled chestnuts or hazelnuts. The final aroma was a very slight smell of alcohol. None of the aromas are overpowering.

Taste: I tasted caramel along with a nutty malt flavor. This is followed by hints of sweetness and a smooth earthy hop finish. The flavors were not complex, but blended well for a smooth drinking beer. The flavor was nothing exceptional but, it was easy on the palate.

Yards Extra Special Ale was a smooth beer with balanced flavors that do not overwhelm the taste buds. I would pair this with a nice grilled steak with a baked potato and roasted asparagus. Yards also makes Saison (a summer wheat beer), General Washington’s Tavern Porter and Golden Hop IPA.

If you get a chance to visit the Penn’s Landing area of Philly, don’t forget to stop by Yards to sample their beers. You will like the beer as well as the cozy atmosphere of the tasting room. Tours of the brewery are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Jim McCabe The Beer Meister http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_james-2.jpg Jim McCabe The Beer Meister

Jim McCabe The Beer Meister

The Beer Meister is a column that will appear twice a month in the Times Leader