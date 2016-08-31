What’s Up, NEPA?/Good Eats!

GOOD EATS!

Aug. 31 - Sept. 7:

Turkey and Italian Hoagie Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church, 153 E. Main St., Glen Lyon. Price $5 per hoagie. Bake sale. Call 570-736-6908 to order.

Soup, Bake and Book Sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. Vegetable beef soup $8 per quart. Take out only. Call Sylvia at 570-825-6370/ Barry at 570-200-5634 to order.

Chicken Barbecue, 3-7 p.m., Saturday, The Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Department, Route 29, Lake Silkworth. Tickets available from any fire department member for $9 each, purchase in advance. Eat in/take out. Advance ticket sale dinners must be picked up by 6 p.m. Call 702-524-7123.

FUTURE:

Spaghetti Dinner, 4-6:30 p.m., Thursdays, beginning Sept. 8, St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $8 per dinner. Six pastas/sauces, salad, garlic/Italian bread, dessert, beverage.

International Dinner, Southern Italy, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, St. Mary’s International Dinner Club, 320 Mifflin Ave. Reservations, 570-343-5151. $20 per person; coffee, tea, water or soda included. The menu will start with a Caesar salad, nono’s cheese and spinach homemade ravioli with fresh basil sauce, chicken and sweet sausage calabrese with potatoes, eggplant and sweet peppers, Torta di Pistachio (pistachio cake with cream frosting). Cash bar. All are welcome.

Polish Food Fest, 12-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth. Pierogi, haluski, piggies, potato pancakes, kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwiches, wimpies, sausage and peppers, hamburgs, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, French fries, clam chowder, home baked pies, baked goods. There will be a basket auction and a plant table. Eat-in/take out. Music by Classic DJ’s. All are welcome.

Chicken Barbecue, take out dinners start 4 p.m., sit down service 4:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1422 Mount Zion Road, Harding. $9.50 for adults. $6.50 for kids.

Chicken Barbecue/Flea Market, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. $10, includes half chicken, potatoes, cole slaw, applesauce, roll, butter, drink and dessert.

Pirohi Sale, 2 - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Church and Winter streets, Old Forge. Order deadline, Sept. 6; be placed by calling Sandra 570-457-9280 or church hall 570-457-2875. Price is $6.

Chicken Barbecue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, St. Mary’s, 320 Mifflin Avenue. Sold out in 2015, arrive early for old-fashioned “Pit Cooked” dinner, beer, wine, music!

Chicken Barbecue, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mountain Top. $9.50, children, $5. Purchase from Joel and Karen Weiss, before and after church, or at the church office.

All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Dinner, 12-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, SS Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 1720 Academy St., W. Scranton. Pasta with sauce, homemade meatballs, soup and salad bar, rolls, dessert, beverage. $10. Call 570-343-8128. Day of dinner, 570-961-8128.

Lions Club Ham Dinner, 12-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, The Jenkins Twp. Lions Club, Jenkins Twp. fire hall, Second St., Port Griffith. Take outs available. Tickets, call Stephen at 570-655-5307 or Stan at 570-654-2313 after 4 p.m. $10; children, $5. Tickets available at the door. Canned goods welcomed for the Greater Pittston Food Pantry. Brooms available, $10.

Welsh Cookie Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, The Bennett-Derr UMC, Chapel and New Grant streets, East End, Wilkes-Barre. $4 dozen. Pre-order, 570-823-1469 or [email protected] Order by Wednesday, Oct. 5.