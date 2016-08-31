George Wesley Tribute takes over River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township

PLAINS TWP. — Local musicians will join in harmony to honor the late reggae artist during Maximum Respect: A Tribute to George Wesley.

Ten musical acts, called “an all-star lineup of local talent” in a news release, will come together from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 2 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 North River St.

The event honors the life and work of Wesley, the local reggae legend and mentor to many musicians, who lost his battle to cancer on July 19. Proceeds from the show benefit Wesley’s family, to help offset medical costs incurred during Wesley’s treatment.

Throughout his career Wesley performed at the Jazz Cafe more than any other Wyoming Valley venue, making it the fitting choice for such an evening of appreciation.

A full band schedule can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/events/532583100277620/.

Loved and respected by family, friends and fans, George Wesley touched Northeastern Pennsylvania with his music and compassion. Maximum Respect: A Tribute to George Wesley takes place at the River Street Jazz Cafe Sept. 2. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_George-Wesley.jpg Loved and respected by family, friends and fans, George Wesley touched Northeastern Pennsylvania with his music and compassion. Maximum Respect: A Tribute to George Wesley takes place at the River Street Jazz Cafe Sept. 2. Submitted photo

Times Leader staff reports