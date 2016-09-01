Throwback Thursday: A UMWA Labor Day

PITTSTON — On Sept. 11, 1982, members of United Mine Workers of America gathered at Miners Memorial on Main Street in Pittston. Present were, from left to right, Walter Kraska, Mike Semko, Robert Lynch, Jim Campion and Joe Gorka.

On Sept. 5, Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre will be the venue for a Labor Day Celebration and Festival organized by local union workers. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and admission is free.

