On the Books: ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ creates an anticipation to see the stage version

I’ve written before about my love for J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. When I first heard that a new original story was being published, I was ecstatic. That was tempered when I learned that the story was going to be performed on stage in London. How was I ever going to see that? Luckily, the authors (Rowling wrote the script along with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany) released the special rehearsal edition script on Rowling’s (and Harry’s) birthday, July 31.

I was hesitant about the format. Rowling has a gift for description. She made the world of wizards and witches come alive in a way that few authors can. While a play might be able to capture some of that magic (and based on reviews, the show is visually stunning), a script includes only the most basic stage directions to help paint a picture.

I wasn’t even that excited to read the script when it was released, especially after I read a synopsis of the play, which came off sounding like fan fiction - and not in a good way. The plot heavily relies on time travel, which sounded incredibly complicated. While this is supposed to be an entirely original sequel, there’s far too much time spent on Harry’s part as his son, Albus, attempts to rectify what he sees as his father’s mistakes.

The essential plot of the play revolves around Albus and his best friend, Scorpius (Draco Malfoy’s son), both Slytherins, both loners, both have complicated relationships with their fathers. Harry’s legacy weighs heavily on Albus’ shoulders. Both of his siblings and most of his family members were Gryffindors. He is not a particularly talented wizard and has no friends besides Scorpius. He and Harry struggle to understand each other.

Harry is middle aged and overworked. He’s the head of magical law enforcement for the Ministry of Magic and he can’t keep on top of his paperwork. His best friend, Hermoine, is the Minister of Magic, while her husband, Ron, works for Weasleys’ Wizarding Wheezes, the family joke shop.

It’s hard to grasp Harry - heroic, angsty, loyal, determined, charming - as an adult, especially given the one glimpse we had of adult Harry at the end of the book series. Readers who love the series know that the books revolve around the themes of love, friendship, family and integrity. In the epilogue of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” Harry’s young son, Albus, confides his fears about going to Hogwarts with his father. Harry explains to his son that he will be proud of him regardless of what house he is sorted into by the magical Sorting Hat. Harry appears to be a loving, gentle father who provides his children with the sort of comfortable home he never had.

The Harry in the play (and this is solely judging him by the script since I haven’t seen the play and therefore am probably missing the nuances of how the actor portrays him) is exhausted, suffers from nightmares and has given up sugar (something Ginny, Ron’s younger sister forced on the family, which doesn’t sound much like the Ginny from the books). He’s the kind of man who doesn’t try to understand his loaner son, despite the fact that Harry himself wasn’t always the most popular student at Hogwarts.

After a few years at Hogwarts, Albus decides that he has to fix a mistake that Harry made. A Time Turner (a magical device that allows wizards to travel back in time) is found by Harry during a raid on a former Death Eater. Amos Diggory wants Harry to use the device to prevent the death of his son, Cedric, who was killed by Voldemort during Harry’s fourth year at school. Harry refuses, believing that altering the past is too dangerous. Albus doesn’t think this is right and decides to do it himself, by traveling back to the Triwizard Tournament to prevent Cedric’s death.

During this endeavour, he befriends Delphi, Amos Diggory’s niece. She encourages their actions and a romance is hinted at between Delphi and Albus, despite her being a few years older. Yet there are also hints of an attraction between Scorpius and Albus. Scorpius also has a crush on Ron and Hermoine’s daughter, Rose.

While in the past, Albus tries to do the right thing but after his first trip back in time, he returns to a world where he is in Gryffindor but Ron and Hermoine aren’t married. Hermoine is a lonely professor at Hogwarts, while Ron is unhappily married to someone else. This, of course, means Rose isn’t born. Desperate to fix their error, the boys travel back in time again, but make an even larger mistake. Upon their return, Scorpius can’t find Albus and learns that in this timeline, Harry died in the Battle of Hogwarts, thus failing to prevent Voldemort’s return to power.

This leads to even more time traveling, going all the way back to the night when Harry’s parents were killed by Voldemort, an act the adult Harry witnesses, but knows he can’t prevent.

Confused? Don’t worry, it’s all a little complicated. Having only read the script, it’s hard to comment on what it’s actually like as a fully realized performance. Reading any play is like reading Shakespeare: it’s almost indecipherable at times, but when you see it actually performed, you realize how funny or dramatic is is. Emotion is lost in simple dialogue.

This wasn’t as bad as I thought going into it. The script is easy to get through, despite it being four acts, and while some of the characters do not seem true to themselves from the series, that may be because they have aged. It’s been almost 20 years in Harry’s world since the events of book 7. However, the magic isn’t all there. Perhaps if I see the show, or this was written as a novel, it would be easier to love it and see it as a real piece of the Harry Potter world. I do think it’s worth it for fans to read, but when it comes down to it, don’t have high expectations. I’m hoping the play hits Broadway in 2017 so I can see it the way it was intended and judge the story better that way.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_harrypotter.jpg

By Dorothy Sasso On the Books

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Author: J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany Page Number: 320 Publisher: Arthur A. Levine Books Rating: ♦♦♦