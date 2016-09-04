Kingston native Gordon Roberts to conduct world premiere in Florida

WILKES-BARRE — Even if people think they don’t like opera, Gordon Roberts said, they’re likely to appreciate “Not in My Town,” a new opera/theatrical piece that retells the story of Matthew Shepard, a gay student from the University of Wyoming who was brutally murdered in 1998.

“It fits in the genre of ‘Les Mis.’ You get caught up in it and it’s easy to follow,” he said. “It’s just stunning in its tunefulness.”

Roberts, a Kingston native and Julliard grad who will conduct the world premiere of “Not in My Town” later this month in Florida, said in a telephone interview he won’t be surprised if composer Michael Ross’ show appears on stages all over the country, including the Northeast.

“We think it’s gonna have legs,” he predicted.

“I conduct it, crying,” he added, describing a touching scene in which a friend of Matthew Shepard, knowing that Kansas preacher the Rev. Fred Phelps planned to stage an anti-gay protest at Shepard’s funeral, has an idea to shield Shepard’s family from the protest.

“What she thought up, to spare the parents the ordeal, was to have her friends dress up in white sheets, like angels, spread their arms and raise tall wings. When the parents were coming to the funeral, they walked in front of the Phelps people,” Roberts said. “It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Roberts, a 1961 graduate of Kingston High School who now lives in South Florida, said he grew up surrounded by music in the Wyoming Valley.

He started playing piano at age 3 and, not too long after, noticed the “big Hammond organ” at Immanual Baptist Church. “I was just fascinated by the sound and look of the organ,” he said. “But it was the sacred cow. They wouldn’t let me near it.”

The folks at nearby Bethesda Congregational Church were more relaxed about letting a child touch their “big old pipe organ.”

“They hired me away from my own church when I was 9,” Roberts said.

Roberts recalls playing the organ and leading choir rehearsals at Bethesda. When he was 13, his 60-voice chorus won honors at the annual Eisteddfod singing competition in Edwardsville.

After a few more years, he was enrolled at the former Wilkes College and it occurred to him to wonder why he had a full scholarship to study music education even though he had never auditioned.

There had been no need for an audition, the music faculty told him. They remembered that performance at the Eisteddfod.

“Music was huge in the area,” he recalled. “Churches had big choirs, and there were lots of singing societies.”

Roberts remembers studying with legendary local music teacher Ann Liva, playing at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for Clifford Balshaw, and performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto with the Philharmonic at the Irem Temple.

With permission from the music department at Wilkes, he missed the first month of his senior year so he could tour the United States and Canada with a musical group called Schola Cantorum that “needed a pianist in a hurry” and recruited him.

“When I came back, I caught up,” he recalled. “I had so many opportunities, such a good foundation.”

As he continues to build on that foundation, Roberts is looking forward to directing the premiere of “Not in My Town” with professional singers from the Florida Grand Opera and a full orchestra.

The premiere is planned for Sept. 24-25 at the University Theatre at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton Campus, and again Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. For tickets, visit OperaFusion.org.

A chorus and orchestra presented a sneak preview of ‘Not in My Town’ in June. Kingston native Gordon Roberts is looking forward to the official premiere later this month in Florida. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_conduct3.jpg A chorus and orchestra presented a sneak preview of ‘Not in My Town’ in June. Kingston native Gordon Roberts is looking forward to the official premiere later this month in Florida. Submitted photo

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]