DAR to honor Florence Foster Jenkins at her grave in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Perhaps you cringed at Meryl Streep’s deliberately atrocious singing in the recently released movie about patron of the arts Florence Foster Jenkins, and wondered if the real Jenkins could have possibly tortured the notes that badly.

(Actually, judging by her recordings, the real Florence was worse.)

Perhaps you wondered if the real Florence ever rolled up her sleeves to wash dishes for pianist Cosme McMoon, swooned when she read a bad review or prompted at least one person who heard her voice to laugh so hard the listener fell to the floor and curled into a fetal position.

The movie is a treat to watch, Kathleen Smith of Ashley said, but undoubtedly contains some Hollywood antics.

Anyone who wants to honor the real Florence Foster Jenkins, a Wilkes-Barre native whose final resting place is the Hollenback Cemetery on North River Street, is welcome to attend a ceremony Smith has planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Foster family’s mausoleum.

During the service, the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor both Jenkins and her mother, Mary Jane Hoagland Foster, by placing DAR insignia at their tomb. Both women had belonged to that organization, which requires that members trace their lineage to a patriot who helped achieve American independence.

“We want to celebrate Florence Foster Jenkins’ life and honor both her and her mom,” said Smith, who is a member of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the organization, which is based in Plymouth.

Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks, who heads the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, will speak about Florence’s life, and after the ceremony, will lead a tour of the cemetery and discuss other prominent women who are buried there.

Smith has also sent an invitation to representatives of Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant and Simon Helberg, hoping the stars of the movie who respectively portrayed Jenkins, her husband, St. Clair Bayfield, and her pianist, Cosme McMoon, will attend the ceremony.

“I am very hopeful” some or all of them will come, she said. “It would be nice.”

Meanwhile, anyone else who is interested in history, and in the real Florence Foster Jenkins, also is invited, Smith said. “She deserves the honor,” Smith said. “She deserves to be remembered.”

“Everybody knew she couldn’t sing, but she persevered. With everything she went through, she kept going,” Smith said.

As she watched the movie — twice — Smith remembers thinking, with admiration of Jenkins: “Good for you!”

Wilkes-Barre native Florence Foster Jenkins was laid to rest in the Foster family mausoleum in the Hollenback Cemetery after her death in 1944. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090216florence-foster1.jpg Wilkes-Barre native Florence Foster Jenkins was laid to rest in the Foster family mausoleum in the Hollenback Cemetery after her death in 1944. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader The inscriptions in the family crypt may be difficult to read, but Florence Foster Jenkins’ name is on the left and that of her sister, Lillian, who died when she was only 8 years old, is on the right. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090216florence-foster2.jpg The inscriptions in the family crypt may be difficult to read, but Florence Foster Jenkins’ name is on the left and that of her sister, Lillian, who died when she was only 8 years old, is on the right. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant star as Florence Foster Jenkins and her husband, St. Clair Bayfield. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_merylasflorence.jpg Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant star as Florence Foster Jenkins and her husband, St. Clair Bayfield. Submitted photo

Ceremony planned for Sept. 10 at Hollenback Cemetery

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]