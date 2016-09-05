Out on a limb: Do you know what your great-grandfather did to earn a living?

With Labor Day here, what more fitting tribute could we genealogists give our ancestors than to take a look at their jobs?

Those jobs, often dirtier and more dangerous than anything we’ve ever done, are also probably much-misunderstood by us, the descendants.

Records from the U.S. Census back through naturalization papers to centuries-old church enrollment lists tend to be good sources of information. Also, there might be family lore about our ancestors’ occupations.

We still can find some surprises.

A century ago the newspapers carried big ads for shiny new automobiles. Yet, according to the city directory for the Wilkes-Barre area, there were 28 blacksmiths in town, along with a few carriage repairmen and harness makers. The horse-and-buggy era wasn’t dead yet.

We might find out what the job was but not be sure what it actually consisted of. The same local directories list people as peddler, domestic, tinner, boiler maker, bone renderer, porter and bootblack (eight of them, in fact). Hit the dictionary, where all these once-common jobs are defined.

Don’t be satisfied with generalities. Read up on railroads to find out exactly what your “conductor” ancestor did. Contrary to the image most of us have today, a conductor was actually a train boss, making sure the day’s train was properly assembled with the right cars in the right places and with everything moving on schedule.

The same is true for an ancestor in our once-flourishing garment industry. A good dictionary will tell you what a “floor lady” or “bobbin boy” did. It certainly won’t hurt to read local historical material about your ancestor’s line of work itself. We used to have quite a large tobacco industry here, so do you know exactly what your “wrapper” ancestor spent the shift doing? Even if the industry still exists, the terminology can be unfamiliar to most people.

Be alert for multi-tasking. Two centuries ago a family member might have been a farmer, herder and distiller and simultaneously an officer in a local militia, all while holding political office.

Of course the problems mount as you go farther back in time – or abroad. Again, the census, land and church records will get you started occupation-wise. After that, there are several directions for your efforts.

I’m a strong believer in reading history, and lots of it – particularly the social and economic history of a people, a nation or a movement. Did your ancestor live in a country or province of farmers? Were people flocking to the cities? Was there a famine? Were borders shifting dramatically because of war? You could learn why the ancestor left one job and took up another in a different place.

As for what old or foreign occupation titles mean, there are some nice websites to read. Search “foreign occupations” and you’ll find lists of old-time job titles in various languages, one by our old friend the U.S. Genweb. If you want an occupation translation from one language to another, try www.WordReference.com and look for the right word in the right language.

Well, enjoy your Labor Day. You’ll probably feel a sense of accomplishment when you learn what it actually was that your ancestors did to earn their livings. Maybe you’ll even wish you could have followed them on their daily rounds.

Unless, of course, you read that a grandfather a couple of hundred years ago was a well-known “abactor.” But, why worry? Doesn’t every family have a cattle thief or two in its past?

Tom Mooney Out on a Limb