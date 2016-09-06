What’s Up, NEPA?/Senior News

EXETER: The Cosmopolitan Senior Citizens Club meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in St. Anthony’s Center. Host/hostesses are: Richard Anselmi, Theresa Blasavage, Ed Hall and Toni Hall. State Rep. Aaron Kaufer is guest speaker.

Forty members attended the previous meeting. The 50/50 winners were Theresa Bekanich, Edmund Czachor, Rose Mary Golenski, Terri Mislan and Evelyn Naples. The special game prize winner was Ann Marie Shedlock and Theresa Blasavage won the jackpot prize. Lucy Pocgeski won the basket raffle.

A Casino trip is scheduled to Hollywood Casino Thursday, Oct. 6; also Sands Casino in Bethlehem Thursdays, Nov. 10 and Dec 1. Pickups in Exeter and Pittston. Call Johanna, 570-655-2720 for reservations and information.

KINGSTON: Kingston Active Adult Center, 335 Third Ave., will host AARP driver safety classes 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Sept. 19, for new participants. Both sessions required for insurance credit. $15 for current AARP members, $20 for non-members. Call 570-287-1102 to pre-register, space is limited.

Once a week, beginning Wednesday, a 6-week Stanford University workshop entitled “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at no cost, lunch is included.

Topics include: dealing with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance, managing medication, healthy eating and communicating more effectively with friends, family and health professionals.

To register call Sandy at the center, 570-287-1102.

LUZERNE: Home Instead Senior Care is hosting a free Alzheimer’s and Dementia Family Caregiver Workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at their facility, 269 Bennett St. For reservations call 570-714-4260.

Covered topics include managing difficult behaviors, encouraging engagement in activities and keeping your loved one safe.

MOUNTAIN TOP: The Mountain Top Senior Club meet at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13 and 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Route 309.

Trips available for Thursday, Sept. 22, to the Hollywood Casino, Hershey and October festival Tuesday, Oct. 11, to see “Ace in the Hole” for dinner and a show in Wayne, New Jersey.

For trip information call Otto, 570-407-0056. For general club information call Grace, 570-474-0250.

NANTICOKE: The Rose Tucker Active Adult Center, 145 E. Green St., hosting Wilkes University students Tuesday.

Wilkes pharmacy students 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Seniorsize with Birchwood Nursing and Rehab Center 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Live Strong” presentation at 12:30 p.m. Friday by YMCA for cancer patients, survivors and family.

PLAINS TWP.: Plains Senior Citizens Project Head meet WednesdayThe host and hostesses are Stella Szymanski, Florence Warabak, Marian Wanyo, Michael Wanyo, Ann Wielgopolski and Mary Ann Lepa. They are asked to be at the Bernardine Hall by 11:30 a.m.

PLYMOUTH: The Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s meet Monday at the Holy Child School Building, Willow Street. Servers will be Chris and Bill Hurst, Suellen and Tom Kravulsk and Margie Masiewicz.

Previous meeting chance winners were Barbara Orlowski, Dorothy Sullivan and Sue Witkoski.

Joan and Joe Natishan were congratulated on the celebration of their 59th wedding anniversary.

WILKES-BARRE: The Lee Park Senior Center offering flu shots at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday administered by Superior Health.

A special lunch will be served Friday to celebrate Grandparent’s Day.

WILKES-BARRE TWP.: The Wilkes-Barre Township Senior Citizens are sponsoring a bus trip to the Bloomsburg Fair Monday, Sept. 26. Contact Bernadine Elick, 570-823-7540. Senior Citizens Day, no admission charge.

Reservation deadline is Saturday, Sept. 24. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from the township fire house, Watson Street; leaves the fair at 5 p.m.

WYOMING/W.WYOMING: The Wyoming, West Wyoming Senior Citizens meet Tuesday at St. Monica”s Parish Hall. Bakers are Frank Perfinski and Olga Mizin.