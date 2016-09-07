What’s Up, NEPA?/Good Eats!

GOOD EATS!

Editor’s note: Send news for this space by noon Friday to [email protected] or by mail to Good Eats, The Times Leader, 15 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. For accuracy, information must be typed or computer generated.

Sept. 7 - Sept. 13:

Spaghetti Dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $8 per dinner. Six pastas/sauces, salad, garlic/Italian bread, dessert, beverage.

International Dinner, Southern Italy, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Thursday, St. Mary’s International Dinner Club, 320 Mifflin Ave. Reservations, 570-343-5151. $20 per person; coffee, tea, water or soda included. Caesar salad, nono’s cheese and spinach homemade ravioli with fresh basil sauce, chicken and sweet sausage calabrese with potatoes, eggplant and sweet peppers, Torta di Pistachio (pistachio cake with cream frosting). Cash bar. All are welcome.

Polish Food Fest, 12-8 p.m., Saturday, Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth. Pierogi, haluski, piggies, potato pancakes, kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwiches, wimpies, sausage and peppers, hamburgs, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, French fries, clam chowder, home baked pies, baked goods. Basket auction and a plant table. Eat-in/take out. Music by Classic DJ’s. All are welcome.

Chicken Barbecue, take out dinners 4 p.m., sit down service 4:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1422 Mount Zion Road, Harding. $9.50; children $6.50.

Chicken Barbecue/Flea Market, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. $10, half chicken, potatoes, cole slaw, applesauce, roll, butter, drink, dessert.

FUTURE:

STUFFED CABBAGE DINNER, 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, Holy Family Church Hall, Sugar Notch, sponsored by Saint Dymphna Knights of Columbus. Homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll, butter, dessert, drink. Take outs available. Tickets at the door. $9. All are welcome.

Chicken Barbecue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, St. Mary’s, 320 Mifflin Avenue. Sold out in 2015, arrive early for “pit cooked” dinner, beer, wine, music!

Soup of the Month, piggy soup, pick-up 3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, Plains UMC, 133 N. Main St. $6 quart, $3 pint. Call 570-200-5040 by Sunday, Sept. 18. Parking in rear.

Chicken Barbecue, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mountain Top. $9.50, children, $5. Purchase from Joel and Karen Weiss, before and after church, or at the church office.

All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Dinner, 12-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, SS Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 1720 Academy St., W. Scranton. Pasta with sauce, homemade meatballs, soup and salad bar, rolls, dessert, beverage. $10. Call 570-343-8128. Day of dinner, 570-961-8128.

Lions Club Ham Dinner, 12-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, The Jenkins Twp. Lions Club, Jenkins Twp. fire hall, Second St., Port Griffith. Take outs available. Tickets, call Stephen at 570-655-5307 or Stan at 570-654-2313 after 4 p.m. $10; children, $5. Tickets available at the door. Canned goods welcomed for Greater Pittston Food Pantry. Brooms available, $10.

Welsh Cookie Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, The Bennett-Derr UMC, Chapel and New Grant streets, East End, Wilkes-Barre. $4 dozen. Pre-order, 570-823-1469 or [email protected] Order by Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Pasta Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Pasta, plain/meatballs, salad, a beverage, dessert. Take outs 4:30-5:30 p.m. $10, children 10 and under, $6. Tickets at the door or call 570-825-6653.

Holupki Dinner, noon, Sunday, Oct. 16, Martha and Mary, Sisterhood of S.S. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 1720 Academy St., West Scranton. Halupki (pigs in the blanket, glumki or stuffed cabbage rolls), creamy mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, rolls, beverage. $10. Take outs available, containers provided. For information: 570-343-8128, or 570-961-3147 day of dinner.