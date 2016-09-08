Throwback Thursday: Cruisin’ in the Wyoming Valley during the ’80s

WILKES-BARRE — In the ’80s, young people spent much of their extracurricular time cruising the streets of the Wyoming Valley.

These photos show two young cruisers hanging out of their vehicle as they circle Public Square in August 1986.

Four months later, Times Leader photographers captured on film Wilkes-Barre city workers erecting a sign stating that is illegal to cruise around Public Square.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CroppedCruisingKids-1.jpg Carolyn Bauman | Times Leader archive photo http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CruisingWorkers-1.jpg Clark Van Orden | Times Leader archive photo