PA Oktoberfest returns to Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township

PLAINS TWP. — PA Oktoberfest returns, Sept. 16 - 18, to the race track apron at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 state Route 315.

A news release from MSP calls the gathering the largest Oktoberfest in the state.

It features more than 50 beer choices, award-winning traditional entertainers, local bands, authentic German-American cuisine, wiener dog racing, strong arm contests and more. Live entertainment is provided by John Stevens’ Doubleshot, the popular Romy from Munich, Germany, and the Alpine Horns.

Keg tapping ceremonies take place at 4:30, 5 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, and the second annual Lederhosen 5K run around the Pocono race track and through surrounding trails is held at noon Sept. 18. Runners can register between 11 and 11:45 a.m. A $10 entry fee covers race registration, all-day admission to Oktoberfest and an Okto-mug for all participants.

Admission for PA Oktoberfest costs $5, and advanced tickets are available at the Mohegan Sun Pocono box office and Shur Save locations starting Aug. 19. Admission tickets are buy one get one free, according to the news release from MSP.

PA Oktoberfest at Mohegan Sun Pocono features over 50 beer selections, authentic German-American cuisine and live entertainment. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Octoberfest11Sept_182.jpg PA Oktoberfest at Mohegan Sun Pocono features over 50 beer selections, authentic German-American cuisine and live entertainment. Submitted photo

Times Leader staff reports