Fifteen years later, local residents share their strongest memory from Sept. 11

Fifteen years ago, the United States experienced the worst terrorist attack on its own soil. The events of Sept. 11, 2001 are burned in people’s memories for so many different reasons. We asked 25 people what they remembered most about that moment in our history and here is what they said.

Linda Armstrong, 55, Pittston

Linda was at work in downtown Manhattan.

“I watched it. It was surreal. When the first plane hit, everybody kind of looked up like, ‘Wow, what was that?’ Nobody had any kind of thought that that was intentional. The second plane was when everybody started to panic and scream. That’s when we knew there was a problem.”

A few years later, Linda bought a house in Pittston — it wasn’t long before her daughter suggested they leave the city and make that house their home. Linda and her family moved to Pennsylvania in February 2005. Within the first year here, she started local non-profit Dress for Success Luzerne County, which aims to lift women out of poverty and into the workforce. This September, they’ll start a program at VA Hospital of Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s an eight-part series from being basically unemployable to getting a job. That’s a lot of work; 13 percent of active military are women and they’re still battling a lot of stuff they shouldn’t be battling in 2016.”

Will Beekman, 38, Avoca

Will was in a post-graduate program at Penn State’s State College campus. He was in class when the first plane hit and he heard about it afterwards at a campus restaurant. He thought it was an accident and made his way home after stopping at the record store.

“I’ll never forget, I walked in and my roommate, who was a friend of mine from high school, I remember walking in and he was literally on his knees just inches from the TV and he turned around when he heard the door open and he was just streaming tears,” Will said. “I watched the first tower fall right there standing in the doorway.”

Will said he called his parents in the Poconos just to try and get in touch with someone — On Sept. 21, Will and his father attended the first post Sept. 11 professional sporting event in New York when the Mets took on the Atlanta Braves at Shea Stadium.

“A few things that stuck out to me,” Will said about his experience on game day. “One was driving over the George Washington Bridge and seeing truck after truck coming in the other direction with this twisted metal and all the debris from the buildings on the back.”

At the game, security was like something the longtime Mets fan had never seen before, and pre-game included performances from Diana Ross and Marc Anthony, with Liza Minnelli performing during the seventh-inning stretch. As far as the game, neither team wore their traditional caps — they donned hats that read “FDNY” and “NYPD” in a show of solidarity during an already tense game.

“ It was a big game from a baseball standpoint; It was the Mets and the Braves and they were battling each other for the division, so it was an important game late in the season anyway. Then you added this to it and it took on a different meaning,” Will said. “The Mets were down, 2-1. Then in, I think it was the bottom of the eighth inning, Mike Piazza hit a two-run home run to give the Mets the lead and the stadium went from quiet to — it was almost like people didn’t know how to react, you almost felt funny cheering for something, but that home run was the release that everyone needed. It went from really somber and really quiet to the stadium was moving after that home run. Every year around this time, they air that game again and I sit and watch it every time. ”

Will said Piazza’s home run made him feel like life goes on. He said he was was watching the news non-stop, wondering what else was going to happen. That moment helped him figure out when it was okay to feel normal again.

“In the amount of time it took him to run around those bases, everything felt normal again,” Will said. “Then the game was over and you drive home and you drive back over the Triborough Bridge and I always look off to my left and see the skyline and those two buildings that were the first two you saw just weren’t there. It brought you right back to reality, but it was a momentary release, at least for people in that stadium. It’s just a ball game, but it’s baseball. We were just missing the apple pie and the Chevrolet, really.”

Dylan Bizup, 26, Wilkes-Barre

Dylan was in fifth grade at Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.

“We all sat around and watched the news and kids got sent home early, their parents came and picked them up. The teachers came in and were like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’ and none of us knew what was going on. Back then, not all the kids had cell phones and everything. The teachers just said there was a terrorist attack and then they put the TV on and some of the kids that weren’t getting sent home early went to the library, watched the news for a couple hours and then slowly, but surely, they just sent everybody home early,” he said. “At that time, I didn’t realize what the backlash was going to be.”

Mark Bronsburg, 55, West Wyoming

Mark was watching “Good Morning America” on a 12-inch TV in Mimmo’s, the pizza shop he owns on Public Square.

“It was Charlie Gibson and Joan London. I think the two of them were doing the show and I just happened to be watching it. One turned around and said they had a report of a plane that went into one of the buildings and then they were talking and there was a report that there was maybe a second plane,” he said. “They went to it live and then you saw the plane hit the building and all hell just broke loose on set.”

Mark said more than 50 people filed into his restaurant over the following hour to watch the news.

Laura Castillo, 36, Wilkes-Barre

“I was taking my daughter to get her hair styled and my husband, he was a construction worker in Manhattan and, when I heard, I remember I was so scared,” Laura said. “I just waited for my husband. He came home at 10:00 at night. He had to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Laura said her husband said he saw everything that happened that day and, had that day been two weeks earlier, he would’ve been a part of it .

“Two weeks before he was working in that building; he still had his badge from working there,” Laura said. “Two of his friends went that day to repair something, so two of his friends died there. A couple days later, he had to go help clean up everything.”

Andy Coach, 63, Wilkes-Barre

“I was furious that they would do that to us. I knew right off the bat, in my mind, that it wasn’t an accident. I knew it was some kind of terror. It was really awful. I still feel bad about that.”

After he watched events on TV, Andy went to a friend’s house.

Jay Delaney, 58, Wilkes-Barre fire chief

Dorothy Owens manages the office of Chief Jay Delaney; she called him over to the office television right before the second tower was hit. Jay said the department instantly formed an emotional attachment to the event due to the 347 firefighters who lost their lives in the incident, so when the opportunity came to lend a helping hand, he jumped at it.

“Tom McGroarty, he was the mayor then, and a couple days later he called the department heads up that he depended on and he said, ‘I really think we need to do something about this and respond as we can,’” Jay said. “Mayor McGroarty called New York City Emergency Management and asked how we could help.”

Jay said it was important they didn’t self-dispatch; that could’ve thrown a wrench into the works of New York emergency responders. Tom organized a caravan of city vehicles, including a fire truck and a pickup, that left on Sept. 14, carrying garbage bags, paper towels and other items requested by New York City Emergency Management.

“On that Friday I was at a wedding and we left the wedding and our contingent left here about 10:00 11:00 that night and drove to New York City,” Jay said. “ We came out near the Javits Center. There was a huge parking lot, I’m talking about it was huge, maybe from Public Square all the way down to here (the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department station on East Ross Street). I had the fire department pickup and I was parked waiting to drop off what we brought in and all I saw was trailer after trailer after trailer of twisted metal going down the road. Probably the most moving thing to me, the firefighters going into the hot zone were meeting kind of where we were and there’d be a bus load of fire fighters coming off duty there. Then they would fill the bus with on-duty fire fighters to go back into where the World Trade Center came down and the one firefighter had on his helmet, I’ll never forget this until the day I die, ‘Oh, God, please help us.’ It’s imprinted in my brain that that’s what his helmet said.”

There’s a sticker on the flagpole outside the East Ross Street station that reads “FNDY” and “347.” Jay said the 347 firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty saved thousands of civilians and, after Sept. 11, a contingent of Wilkes-Barre firefighters visited the National Fire Academy to take classes on terrorism response and incident management. The federal government has since created a system of command and control to be used during emergency situations called the National Incident Management System, which Delaney utilizes. According to Jay, his story isn’t about his own actions or the aftermath, it’s about the effort put forth by the city of Wilkes-Barre.

“This is a city people say bad things about on a regular basis and we picked up and, through the mayor’s initiative, we sent people, drove through the night to drop off what we had,” Jay said. “We didn’t really have a lot of discussion after that; we just knew we helped. It certainly left an imprint on many of us, what we did.”

Kevin DePersis, 41, Nanticoke

Kevin lived near Vestal, N.Y. He worked in a call center where televisions always showed the news.

“When the first plane hit the towers, my reaction was like, ‘Oh, whoops’ and then the second plane hit and I was like, ‘OK, there’s obviously something going on there.’ Everybody just stopped taking calls and everybody was just glued to the TV to see what was going on.”

Kevin said people from his community volunteered to go to the city.

“One group would go and they’d be down there for 24 to 48 hours and they’d come back and another group would go.”

Tara Dywer, 23, Plymouth

Tara was in elementary school in Florida.

“I was in fourth or fifth grade, I think. They wouldn’t let us watch the TV so I had to wait until I went to my after-school camp and then they turned on the TVs and they showed us all what happened,” Tara said.

“All the teachers looked really upset and they weren’t talking as much as usual. I think some of the kids knew but they weren’t allowed to say anything.”

Tara worried about her father, an IT specialist and Air Force member who worked at the Pentagon.

“The first thing that popped into my head, because my dad worked at the Pentagon, was, ‘Oh no, were any of his friends in there?’ and it turns out there were a few of his friends in there, so I was mostly worried about my dad, but he was fine. I wasn’t really that aware of what was going on because I think I was too young to understand the horror at that point. I just know he was in the right place at the right time, thankfully.”

Jeffrey Fields, 54, Kingston

Originally from Tennessee, Jeffrey was on a Greyhound bus to Wilkes-Barre. He passed through Washington, D.C.

“The Pentagon was on fire when I went through there; we were diverted to the JFK Airport. You could see the smoke coming from the Pentagon.”

Tony George, 64, Wilkes-Barre city mayor

Tony was the Wilkes-Barre police chief.

“First, when it happened, we got the alert from the federal government,” Tony said. “What I did then was dispatch our patrol cars to all the federal buildings, state buildings and the schools just as precautionary measures. We cleared all the vehicles in front of the federal courthouse on South Street and had people move them so there were no vehicles.”

Tony said the department stayed on high alert for “a month or two” after Sept. 11, looking for “anything odd.”

“I don’t think we slept for three to four weeks; everybody in the department was on high alert. We continually got calls from people. I don’t know how many knapsacks and bags we checked because people left them someplace. Veterans Administrative Hospital had a bomb dog. I don’t know how many times we called for him.”

Amanda Giarratano, 29, Glen Lyon

Amanda was in high school and remembers someone bringing a TV into her classroom.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, the towers fell.’ My uncle lived in New York at the time so it was pretty scary. I remember a lot of confusion and a lot of crying.”

Her family eventually heard from her uncle, but her memories aren’t of relief.

“I remember watching it on TV, the horror,” Amanda said. “They were filming it when the first tower was falling and they didn’t quite understand what happened. The second time around, as the second tower fell, I just remember all that smoke and I remember the people crying.”

David Hage, 34, Dallas

“I was a student at College of Misericordia at the time. I was sitting in what’s called the Cougar’s Den, that was like an eatery, and I was just processing the experience of watching the towers fall and thinking about … what happened, the significance of it. I just kind of sat there in awe of the severity of something so terrible. I just kind of thought about the impact it had on people,” David said.

“There’s a sense of national connectedness; people donate to assist people who are tragically affected, but then it tends to dissipate over time, unfortunately. Maybe that’s something that would be well-considered during the anniversary, just to remember the significance of things going on in people’s lives all the time, whether it’s a big national tragedy or not.”

The Rev. John Hartman, 68, Kingston

John worked as the director of an AIDS foundation in New York City.

“I worked at the corner of 37th and Madison. I would come into Penn Station and I would always cross at Herald Square. When I got to that corner, I heard an airplane and it was way too low.”

John listened to radio reports at work but returned to the street after learning the World Trade Center had been struck.

“We were just standing there watching and, all of a sudden, the second tower became inflamed. It was dark, dark smoke.”

While trying to get home, John saw emergency traffic on 7th Avenue.

“Fire engines and ambulances were going up and down, left and right, constantly. That’s all you heard. You heard constant sirens, the likes of which you never heard in New York, and in New York, you heard a lot of it.”

Ben Heller, 33, Scranton

“I was in Calc 1 class at Penn State Worthington,” Ben said. “There was a kid that burst through the door and screamed that planes had crashed and that it didn’t look normal, so the professor said if anybody wanted to check on it, they could leave. For the most part, no one knew what was going on so we just sat there. Then, after class, we went to the student center, looked at it on TV and that’s when I saw the second plane hit and the whole campus just shut down.”

“Nobody thought anything about terrorism; we were thinking more along the lines of what kind of malfunction would cause this, what kind of pilot error,” Ben said.

Danielle Huffman, 36, Wilkes-Barre

“I used to work at Wal-Mart Distribution Center in North Carolina. I had to go to work early, really early, like at 6:00, so I didn’t really hear about it until after I got home because I had a 12-hour shift.” “We were basically stuck at work and there’s no TV or anything there.”

When Danielle got home, the news filled her in.

“I kept turning the TV and it was on the same thing over and over again. I remember seeing Peter Jennings and I actually stopped to pay attention and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we got hit.’ It was scary. I had to do some traveling a week later and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I’m going to take a plane.’ I didn’t go. That moment stopped me from flying for at least a year.”

Matt Kovalski, 34, Wilkes-Barre

“I was with my friend at an apartment and we got our news through our two-way pagers; we didn’t have a TV at the time. I almost didn’t believe it, so we walked to our local convenience store and they were releasing the second page news. It was the noon release — you know how they did a second release and they did a quick paper route by noon for that.”

Matt made his way to a friend’s house to watch the news.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I was just in awe. How could this happen?”

Matt said Sept. 11 gave him a new perspective on life.

“You’ve got to live every day to its fullest because you never know what could happen in this world today.”

Frank Markiewicz, 54, Nanticoke

Frank was at his parents’ house in Nanticoke, watching it on television.

“I heard the police officer say they had to go underneath the cars because they were choking from all the dust mixed with their own saliva and (there were) bodies falling from the upper level,” Frank said.

David Nava, 23, Wilkes-Barre

David lived in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

“I was actually in school, first grade,” David said. “We could see all the smoke and everything. It was a big mountain of smoke. It was sad.”

Samuel O’Connell, 25, Dallas

Samuel was home-schooled. His father called him into the living room to watch the events on TV. Later that week, he came face-to-face with someone whose life was directly changed by that day’s events — and helped his young mind put things in perspective.

“My family, we were real religious, we went to a service and the violin player, his brother was in the Pentagon and he died,” Samuel said. “That’s when it really hit me, just seeing an actual person who was affected by it. When you’re 10, it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so bad, but it’s not affecting me at all.’”

Despite his close proximity, David doesn’t remember his day-to-day life changing much regarding security.

Anne Rodella, 37, Wilkes-Barre

Anne was working the F.M. Kirby Center’s box office on Public Square when she heard about the first plane hitting the World Trade Center.

“Our executive director at the time was Marilyn Santarelli; she had a TV in her office so she called everyone upstairs so we were able to watch the news and see what was happening.”

Anne described the juxtaposition of events happening in Wilkes-Barre and Manhattan, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville.

“I remember it was beautiful outside – I remember sitting on the square on a bench. It was weird, the sky was blue, there were fluffy clouds, and to know that was happening was a surreal experience.”

Phil Rudy, 68, Mountain Top

For Phil, owner of Circles Cafe, the morning started like any other.

“I came to work and I heard on the radio when I got here that something had happened in New York City and I asked one of my staff, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ She said, ‘Oh, a plane hit a building’ and she just kept on working,” he said. “She was so dismissive of the news. I went over to the Citizens Bank and they had a TV in the lobby at the time. It was quite shocking what I saw.”

Lt. Gary Vogue, 54, Pennsylvania State Police

Gary said his force quickly established security detail at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

“We staffed all shifts for passengers that were boarding the airlines. Basically what the TSA is doing now. They had their screeners there and we were a police presence there, just to ensure the safety and security of passengers on the airlines. We actually pulled some special duty positions that we supplemented with that ; we didn’t actually short-change our patrol or criminal investigation activity .

Gary said he recalls PSP maintaining its presence at the airport until June 2012.

Rich Zeszotarski, 45, Wilkes-Barre

“At the time, I was working late at a call center on South Main and I had worked the night before so I was sleeping pretty late,” Rich said. “A friend’s phone call woke me up. I had a little tiny black and white TV up in my loft, so I popped that on and there I see the first tower was in flames and I think the second tower hit and then shortly after that, the Pentagon got hit.”

Rich had two siblings who lived in New York; they were both fine.

“It was a pretty quiet night at the call center,” Rich said.

Veronica Zimmerman, 22, Kingston

Veronica was in second grade and remembers a few key moments.

“I was in school and I was walking outside to go on recess and one of my teachers had the TV on and was watching the news,” Veronica said. “They looked devastated and that’s when we were sent home from school. My mom had to explain what was going on.”

Veronica said she was shocked and didn’t know how to process what her mother was telling her.

Paula Mendez, 31, Wilkes-Barre

Paula was a high school senior in California.

“I remember waking up late, getting ready for school. I turned on the news not knowing exactly what was going on,” she said. “I just saw a burning building. At the time, I was so young I guess I didn’t realize what was actually happening until I got to school; then I realized that there was nobody in the hallway pretty much. I got to my class; there was nobody. My teachers, everybody, all the staff were trying to figure out what was going on. We were pretty much left alone.”

Paula’s teacher eventually explained what was happening.

“I don’t think we could grasp it because we were, like, 17 years old,” she said. “I guess since we were on the West Coast we didn’t realize how much of an impact it was until she actually sat us down and said, ‘Look, this is what’s happening. It’s war; this is big.’ Then once the word “war” came out, it made us stop and actually pay attention and listen.”

