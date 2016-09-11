Fifteen years later, local residents share their strongest memory from Sept. 11

Source: Aimee Dilger and Sean McKeagLocal residents remember where they were on September 11, 2001
Fifteen years ago, the United States experienced the worst terrorist attack on its own soil. The events of Sept. 11, 2001 are burned in people’s memories for so many different reasons. We asked 25 people what they remembered most about that moment in our history and here is what they said.
Linda Armstrong, 55, Pittston
Linda was at work in downtown Manhattan.
“I watched it. It was surreal. When the first plane hit, everybody kind of looked up like, ‘Wow, what was that?’ Nobody had any kind of thought that that was intentional. The second plane was when everybody started to panic and scream. That’s when we knew there was a problem.”
A few years later, Linda bought a house in Pittston — it wasn’t long before her daughter suggested they leave the city and make that house their home. Linda and her family moved to Pennsylvania in February 2005.
Will Beekman, 38, Avoca
Will and his father attended the first post Sept. 11 professional sporting event in New York at Shea Stadium.
“It was the Mets and the Braves and they were battling each other for the division, so it was an important game late in the season anyway. Then you added this to it and it took on a different meaning,” Will said. “The Mets were down, 2-1. Then Mike Piazza hit a two-run home run to give the Mets the lead and the stadium went from quiet to — it was almost like people didn’t know how to react, you almost felt funny cheering for something, but that home run was the release that everyone needed. It went from really somber and really quiet to the stadium was moving after that home run. ”
Dylan Bizup, 26, Wilkes-Barre
Dylan was in fifth grade at Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.
“We all sat around and watched the news and kids got sent home early, their parents came and picked them up. The teachers came in and were like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’ and none of us knew what was going on. The teachers just said there was a terrorist attack and then they put the TV on and some of the kids that weren’t getting sent home early went to the library, watched the news for a couple hours and then slowly, but surely, they just sent everybody home early,” he said. “At that time, I didn’t realize what the backlash was going to be.”
Mark Bronsburg, 55, West Wyoming
Mark was watching “Good Morning America” on a 12-inch TV in Mimmo’s, the pizza shop he owns on Public Square.
“It was Charlie Gibson and Joan London. I think the two of them were doing the show and I just happened to be watching it. One turned around and said they had a report of a plane that went into one of the buildings and then they were talking and there was a report that there was maybe a second plane,” he said. “They went to it live and then you saw the plane hit the building and all hell just broke loose on set.”
Mark said more than 50 people filed into his restaurant over the following hour to watch the news.
Laura Castillo, 36, Wilkes-Barre
“I was taking my daughter to get her hair styled and my husband, he was a construction worker in Manhattan and, when I heard, I remember I was so scared,” Laura said. “I just waited for my husband. He came home at 10:00 at night. He had to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge.”
Laura said her husband said he saw everything that happened that day .
“Two of his friends went that day to repair something, so two of his friends died there. A couple days later, he had to go help clean up everything.”
Andy Coach, 63, Wilkes-Barre
“I was furious that they would do that to us. I knew right off the bat, in my mind, that it wasn’t an accident. I knew it was some kind of terror. It was really awful. I still feel bad about that.”
After he watched events on TV, Andy went to a friend’s house.
Jay Delaney, 58, Wilkes-Barre fire chief
“Tom McGroarty, he was the mayor then, and a couple days later he called the department heads up that he depended on and he said, ‘I really think we need to do something about this and respond as we can,’” Jay said.
Tom organized a caravan of city vehicles, including a fire truck and a pickup, that left on Sept. 14, carrying garbage bags, paper towels and other items requested by New York City Emergency Management.
“Probably the most moving thing to me, the firefighters going into the hot zone were meeting kind of where we were and there’d be a bus load of fire fighters coming off duty there. Then they would fill the bus with on-duty fire fighters to go back into where the World Trade Center came down and the one firefighter had on his helmet, I’ll never forget this until the day I die, ‘Oh, God, please help us.’ It’s imprinted in my brain that that’s what his helmet said.”
Kevin DePersis, 41, Nanticoke
Kevin lived near Vestal, N.Y. He worked in a call center where televisions always showed the news.
“When the first plane hit the towers, my reaction was like, ‘Oh, whoops’ and then the second plane hit and I was like, ‘OK, there’s obviously something going on there.’ Everybody just stopped taking calls and everybody was just glued to the TV to see what was going on.”
Kevin said people from his community volunteered to go to the city.
“One group would go and they’d be down there for 24 to 48 hours and they’d come back and another group would go.”
Tara Dywer, 23, Plymouth
Tara was in elementary school in Florida.
“I was in fourth or fifth grade, I think. They wouldn’t let us watch the TV so I had to wait until I went to my after-school camp and then they turned on the TVs and they showed us all what happened,” Tara said.
“All the teachers looked really upset and they weren’t talking as much as usual. I think some of the kids knew but they weren’t allowed to say anything.”
Tara worried about her father, an IT specialist and Air Force member who worked at the Pentagon.
“The first thing that popped into my head, because my dad worked at the Pentagon, was, ‘Oh no, were any of his friends in there?’ and it turns out there were a few of his friends in there, so I was mostly worried about my dad, but he was fine. I wasn’t really that aware of what was going on because I think I was too young to understand the horror at that point. I just know he was in the right place at the right time, thankfully.”
Jeffrey Fields, 54, Kingston
Originally from Tennessee, Jeffrey was on a Greyhound bus to Wilkes-Barre. He passed through Washington, D.C.
“The Pentagon was on fire when I went through there; we were diverted to the JFK Airport. You could see the smoke coming from the Pentagon.”
Tony George, 64, Wilkes-Barre city mayor
Tony was the Wilkes-Barre police chief.
“First, when it happened, we got the alert from the federal government,” Tony said. “What I did then was dispatch our patrol cars to all the federal buildings, state buildings and the schools just as precautionary measures. We cleared all the vehicles in front of the federal courthouse on South Street and had people move them so there were no vehicles.”
Tony said the department stayed on high alert for “a month or two” after Sept. 11, looking for “anything odd.”
“I don’t think we slept for three to four weeks; everybody in the department was on high alert. We continually got calls from people. I don’t know how many knapsacks and bags we checked because people left them someplace. Veterans Administrative Hospital had a bomb dog. I don’t know how many times we called for him.”
Amanda Giarratano, 29, Glen Lyon
Amanda was in high school and remembers someone bringing a TV into her classroom.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, the towers fell.’ My uncle lived in New York at the time so it was pretty scary. I remember a lot of confusion and a lot of crying.”
Her family eventually heard from her uncle, but her memories aren’t of relief.
“I remember watching it on TV, the horror,” Amanda said. “They were filming it when the first tower was falling and they didn’t quite understand what happened. The second time around, as the second tower fell, I just remember all that smoke and I remember the people crying.”
David Hage, 34, Dallas
“I was a student at College of Misericordia at the time. I was sitting in what’s called the Cougar’s Den, that was like an eatery, and I was just processing the experience of watching the towers fall and thinking about … what happened, the significance of it. I just kind of sat there in awe of the severity of something so terrible. I just kind of thought about the impact it had on people,” David said.
“There’s a sense of national connectedness; people donate to assist people who are tragically affected, but then it tends to dissipate over time, unfortunately. Maybe that’s something that would be well-considered during the anniversary, just to remember the significance of things going on in people’s lives all the time, whether it’s a big national tragedy or not.”
The Rev. John Hartman, 68, Kingston
John worked as the director of an AIDS foundation in New York City.
“I worked at the corner of 37th and Madison. I would come into Penn Station and I would always cross at Herald Square. When I got to that corner, I heard an airplane and it was way too low.”
John listened to radio reports at work but returned to the street after learning the World Trade Center had been struck.
“We were just standing there watching and, all of a sudden, the second tower became inflamed. It was dark, dark smoke.”
While trying to get home, John saw emergency traffic on 7th Avenue.
“Fire engines and ambulances were going up and down, left and right, constantly. That’s all you heard. You heard constant sirens, the likes of which you never heard in New York, and in New York, you heard a lot of it.”
Ben Heller, 33, Scranton
“I was in Calc 1 class at Penn State Worthington,” Ben said. “There was a kid that burst through the door and screamed that planes had crashed and that it didn’t look normal, so the professor said if anybody wanted to check on it, they could leave. For the most part, no one knew what was going on so we just sat there. Then, after class, we went to the student center, looked at it on TV and that’s when I saw the second plane hit and the whole campus just shut down.”
“Nobody thought anything about terrorism; we were thinking more along the lines of what kind of malfunction would cause this, what kind of pilot error,” Ben said.
Danielle Huffman, 36, Wilkes-Barre
“I used to work at Wal-Mart Distribution Center in North Carolina. I had to go to work early, really early, like at 6:00, so I didn’t really hear about it until after I got home because I had a 12-hour shift.”
When Danielle got home, the news filled her in.
“I kept turning the TV and it was on the same thing over and over again. I remember seeing Peter Jennings and I actually stopped to pay attention and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we got hit.’ It was scary. I had to do some traveling a week later and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I’m going to take a plane.’ I didn’t go. That moment stopped me from flying for at least a year.”
Matt Kovalski, 34, Wilkes-Barre
“I was with my friend at an apartment and we got our news through our two-way pagers; we didn’t have a TV at the time. I almost didn’t believe it, so we walked to our local convenience store and they were releasing the second page news. It was the noon release — you know how they did a second release and they did a quick paper route by noon for that.”
Matt made his way to a friend’s house to watch the news.
“I just couldn’t believe it. I was just in awe. How could this happen?”
Matt said Sept. 11 gave him a new perspective on life.
“You’ve got to live every day to its fullest because you never know what could happen in this world today.”
Frank Markiewicz, 54, Nanticoke
Frank was at his parents’ house in Nanticoke, watching it on television.
“I heard the police officer say they had to go underneath the cars because they were choking from all the dust mixed with their own saliva and (there were) bodies falling from the upper level,” Frank said.
David Nava, 23, Wilkes-Barre
David lived in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
“I was actually in school, first grade,” David said. “We could see all the smoke and everything. It was a big mountain of smoke. It was sad.”
Samuel O’Connell, 25, Dallas
Samuel was home-schooled. His father called him into the living room to watch the events on TV. Later that week, he came face-to-face with someone whose life was directly changed by that day’s events — and helped his young mind put things in perspective.
“My family, we were real religious, we went to a service and the violin player, his brother was in the Pentagon and he died,” Samuel said. “That’s when it really hit me, just seeing an actual person who was affected by it. When you’re 10, it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so bad, but it’s not affecting me at all.’”
Anne Rodella, 37, Wilkes-Barre
Anne was working the F.M. Kirby Center’s box office on Public Square when she heard about the first plane hitting the World Trade Center.
“Our executive director at the time was Marilyn Santarelli; she had a TV in her office so she called everyone upstairs so we were able to watch the news and see what was happening.”
Anne described the juxtaposition of events happening in Wilkes-Barre and Manhattan, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville.
“I remember it was beautiful outside – I remember sitting on the square on a bench. It was weird, the sky was blue, there were fluffy clouds, and to know that was happening was a surreal experience.”
Phil Rudy, 68, Mountain Top
For Phil, owner of Circles Cafe, the morning started like any other.
“I came to work and I heard on the radio when I got here that something had happened in New York City and I asked one of my staff, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ She said, ‘Oh, a plane hit a building’ and she just kept on working,” he said. “She was so dismissive of the news. I went over to the Citizens Bank and they had a TV in the lobby at the time. It was quite shocking what I saw.”
Lt. Gary Vogue, 54, Pennsylvania State Police
Gary said his force quickly established security detail at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.
“We staffed all shifts for passengers that were boarding the airlines. Basically what the TSA is doing now. They had their screeners there and we were a police presence there, just to ensure the safety and security of passengers on the airlines. We actually pulled some special duty positions that we supplemented with that.
Gary said he recalls PSP maintaining its presence at the airport until June 2012.
Rich Zeszotarski, 45, Wilkes-Barre
“At the time, I was working late at a call center on South Main and I had worked the night before so I was sleeping pretty late,” Rich said. “A friend’s phone call woke me up. I had a little tiny black and white TV up in my loft, so I popped that on and there I see the first tower was in flames and I think the second tower hit and then shortly after that, the Pentagon got hit.”
Veronica Zimmerman, 22, Kingston
Veronica was in second grade and remembers a few key moments.
“I was in school and I was walking outside to go on recess and one of my teachers had the TV on and was watching the news,” Veronica said. “They looked devastated and that’s when we were sent home from school. My mom had to explain what was going on.”
Veronica said she didn’t know how to process what her mother was telling her.
Matt Mattei and Sean McKeag contributed to this story. Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts