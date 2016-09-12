Remember When: Don’t forget about these past-times we can’t do anymore

Times change. While that’s not exactly breaking news, change is something we don’t always keep up with, enmeshed as we are in our daily routines.

So let’s peer 65 years into the past. Here are 10 neat things we could do 1951 that we can’t do anymore.

1. Dance in a restaurant. Restaurants generally had juke boxes at the tables and on the counter. With dancing a mania among people, it was common to see a younger couple get up and start jitterbugging to a song – right in the main aisle. No one minded, including the staff.

2. Run down to the corner store and buy a 10-cent comic book of really good science fiction. The EC company published an outstanding line of comics, some of the best of which were “Weird Science” and “Weird Fantasy.” The stories uncannily predicted modern social issues, such as nuclear proliferation.

3. Enjoy an ice cream soda while waiting for your medical prescription to be filled. Many drugstores, for reasons too complex to go into here, maintained soda fountains. They offered elaborate sundaes and refreshing ice cream sodas. The more elaborate ones offered lunch menus as well.

4. Ride in a station wagon with three seats. There was no advantage over the minivans of today, but these old buses were the rage of the time. While adults dreaded the third seat with its near-nonexistent leg room, kids for some reason loved to sit back there and look out the rear window.

5. Pack dinner picnic-style and take the family out to one of the big parks – Sans Souci or Hanson’s – for an early evening of great rides and games. Enjoying the outdoors and going on rides were much better for exercise and socializing than killing virtual aliens on a computer screen in a bedroom while Mom yells that your food is getting cold.

6. Dance for an hour or so on the way home from school. Many neighborhoods had little after-school dance clubs where teenagers could indulge a pastime that is fading into history. That time today is spent sitting on a bus.

7. While away a Sunday with an enormous color comic section from the paper. Many big-city newspapers came wrapped in as many as 16 pages (and sometimes even more) of comic strips. The news, buried inside, could wait. Sunday meant Joe Palooka, Dagwood and Juliet Jones first.

8. Listen to the Friday night fights on the radio. Commentary by Jimmy Powers and blow-by-blow reportage by Don Dunphy put you in a ringside seat. I still have the feeling of having “seen” guys like Kid Gavilan and Willie Pep, when all you really knew was that one fighter had the white trunks and the other one had the black trunks.

9. See some really great funny stuff nearly every night at the movies. An evening show generally included a comedy and cartoon. If you liked “The Three Stooges” or Bugs Bunny, you were in luck. On some nights you could also see the latest chapter in whatever serial (Flash Gordon, Zorro, etc.) was running that week.

10. Get your groceries delivered. No, delivery is not a product of the Internet. Many stores employed young boys who would put boxed orders in a coaster wagon and take them to customers’ homes, for a fee of maybe a dime

Of course someday people will look back on us and smile indulgently about our texting and 52-inch TVs. So let’s enjoy the good old days while they’re here.

Tom Mooney Remember When