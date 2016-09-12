Big Bad Voodoo Daddy starts Greater Hazleton Concert Series 2016-17 season

HAZLETON — What did Greater Hazleton Concert Series need after celebrating their 80th season of performances? That swing. Without that swing, it don’t mean a thing.

On Sept. 22, neo-swing act Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will kick off the 2016-17 GHCS season — the non-profit’s 81st lineup of musicians, artists and entertainers. According to GHCS President Amelia Bergeron, her experience at a Bloomsburg BBVD performance was instrumental in her decision.

It’s not a concert where it’s one song after the other, it’s a show and it’s filled with humor,” Bergeron said. “We thought it’d be a good show to have.”

Bergeron said the band plays in swing-appropriate attire and inspires its audiences to take to the aisles and dance. If the Sept. 22 crowd chooses to do so, they’ll move to the sounds of a retrospective set list encompassing more than 20 years of BBVD music. According to BBVD drummer and founding member Kurt Sodergren, the crowd can also expect to interact directly with the band.

“After every show we do a meet-and-greet, so that’s helped us keep in touch with people — afterwards we’ll come out and sign autographs or just talk and take pictures,” Sodergren said. “When you’re out on the road for two or three weeks or maybe a month those kind of things really help you. I think it’s just a really great way to keep in touch with people and get feedback about the show.”

Sodergren and co.’s brand of swing achieved the “neo-” prefix because of its melding with rock and blues — the drummer said the band “wanted to get out there and we wanted to really kick people’s socks off.”

The rest of the 2016-17 concert series calendar is split between acts that hold true to tradition and deviate from the norm. GHCS will follow its Sept. 22 engagement with an Oct. 20 date featuring Siberian Virtuosi — the latest act Bergeron has brought to Hazleton from Russia.

“We have had quite a few (Russian performers). The people who are involved in the arts there are very committed and dedicated to their talent,” Bergeron said. “Everything is very precise.”

The Virtuosi members are young musicians who play traditional classical pieces — for fans of the classic American styles of folk and jazz, Annie Moses Band will bring its intricate arrangements to Hazleton Nov. 16. After a holiday break, the series returns Feb. 21, 2017 with Peking Acrobats and its 30th anniversary tour. March 23’s concert features Jim Witter playing the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, while the 2016-17 season ends April 19 with the multi-sensory experience, Artrageous.

“Artrageous is a combination of art, music and bubble wrap,” Bergeron said. “It is a group of artists, vocalists and dancers. While the group is singing and dancing there will be artists on the stage painting portraits of notables and they have to finish their painting at the same time that the performers complete their routine.”

Like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Artrageous will stay and interact with audience members as they leave. To be there for the first act, last act and every act in between, visit HazletonConcertSeries.org.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_bbvd-resized-untoned.jpg

Peking Acrobats, Annie Moses band and Artrageous also scheduled to perform during season

By Gene Axton [email protected]

IF YOU GO What: Greater Hazleton Concert Series’ 81st season When: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Sept. 22, Siberian Virtuosi on Oct. 20, AAnnie Moses Band on Nov. 16, Peking Acrobats on Feb. 21, 2017, Jim Witter’s Piano Men on March 23 and Artrageous on April 19 Where: Every event is hosted at Hazleton Area High School, 1061 W. 23rd St., Hazleton. How Much: Adults can purchase season memberships for $100 — roughly $16.66 a ticket — while students with valid ID can purcahse one for $50. Individual event prices are $30 for adults and $10 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit HazletonConcertSeries.org.