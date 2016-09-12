Trans-Siberian Orchestra visits Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township Nov. 25

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Northeastern Pennsylvania for two shows, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Nov. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., with its 2016 winter tour show, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, the Best of TSO and More.”

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 and are available at the NBT Bank box office at Mohegan Sun Arena, online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Center for Cancer Wellness, Candy’s Place and each concert ticket purchased online includes a digital audio copy of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long-running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” was debuted in live format last year to critical acclaim. The story follows a young runaway who finds shelter in an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. When the girl is found by the theater’s caretakers, she receives visitors in the form of ghosts who teach her a few valuable lessons.

The rock opera features beloved TSO classics like “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy” and “Music Box Blues.”

The 2016 tour also features a second set of music comprised of TSO’s greatest hits and crowd favorites.

In a press release from Mohegan Sun Arean, TSO creator, lyricist and composer Paul O’Neil said, “As always, we have new artists, new special effects and lots of surprises in store.”

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ttl121315tsoreview.jpg The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in December 2015 and will return with "new artists, special effects and surprises" Nov. 25 to perform its rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," along with a second set of TSO fan-favorites. Amanda Hrycyna file photo | For Times Leader

Times Leader staff reports