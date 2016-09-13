To your health: Sometimes you need to take a few moments to reflect and appreciate

Sunday was a special day for sure. The many services and ceremonies that recalled the horror and heroism of Sept. 11, 2001 were important opportunities for us all to stop and recognize what’s really important in our lives.

All families were affected. Some by the unimaginably wrenching loss of a loved one, all by the stark realization of our vulnerability. Now I’m not particularly fatalistic; but in my line of work, every day I encounter people whose lives change in a moment as unsuspected heart disease strikes them. Sure, we’re usually quite successful in getting them through the acute event, and have amazing ways of helping them accommodate to their “new normal.” It’s clear however that their world views before and after are different. The strong, healthy, energetic woman on top of the world, invulnerable, with much ahead … suddenly becomes a heart attack survivor, with a cardiac history, with medicines to take, with doctor appointments to keep, with diets to adhere to and with worries to incorporate into plans for the future.

Where’s the lesson in all this? Never go to bed angry; kiss your spouse every morning; take nothing for granted; tell people you care for what you want them to know - today; and visit your grandchildren when you can.

Last week was busy at the hospital and lots of balls are in the air right now in my administrative role. Mary’s been in Chicago helping Kate with Rowan while Andy prepares for a huge trial that will pre-occupy him this fall. I had planned to stay home for the weekend, get work done, go to the Heart Walk in Lewisburg on Saturday and to the, now annual, “Screw Cancer, Brew Hope” fundraiser that Olivia Marquart, the Wood family and the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults was to hold Saturday night in Shavertown. Both are causes dear to me and I really looked forward to them.

But on Thursday night something told me to go to Chicago. I crammed lots of work, both at home and for work into Friday evening and took the early flight from Avoca on Saturday even though I knew I’d have to return late Sunday night after only 36 hours.

Good choice! I didn’t realize it was Grandparents’ Day on Sunday until Kate handed me a card from Rowan with a beautiful note written in. The chance to go with them to “Wiggleworms” baby music class on Saturday, babysit that night so Andy and Kate could go to dinner and reconnect, to go to church with them on Sunday, remember 9-11, watch baby swim class on Sunday afternoon and in general, have a family weekend together was so the right thing to do.

Sitting at gate F15 in O’Hare on Sunday watching the Cowboys, Giants game, seeing hundreds of people coming and going on the 15th anniversary of 9-11, after spending the weekend with family, marveling on how wonderful Ro is and what great parents she has, and especially what a remarkable grandmother Mary is, reflecting on the generosity of people at the Heart Association and Ulman events, all made me feel that rather than Grandparents’ Day it was really Thanksgiving Day!

Alfred Casale To Your Health http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_casale-1.jpg Alfred Casale To Your Health

By Alfred Casale To Your Health